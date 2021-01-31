Left Menu

Sisodia slams BJP, says Delhi CM's video on agri laws is doctored

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the viral video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promoting farm laws is doctored.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:57 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the viral video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promoting farm laws is doctored. While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Yesterday BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji stating benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it, but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post a distorted video clip of Arvind ji to establish the credibility of the laws."

Sisodia further targeted the Centre and said that it has lost its credibility. "Today, not only BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji," he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, the National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra on Saturday shared a video of Arvind Kejriwal and said, "Sir ji (Arvind Kejriwal) counts the benefits of farms laws. See video." Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

