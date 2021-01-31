Left Menu

Mamata did injustice to Bengal, pushed state backward in every field, says Amit Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the TMC chief, under her leadership has done injustice to people of the State and has taken West Bengal backward in every field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:44 IST
Mamata did injustice to Bengal, pushed state backward in every field, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the people of Bengal in Howrah on Sunday via video conference. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the TMC chief, under her leadership has done injustice to people of the State and has taken West Bengal backward in every field. Shah made the statement while addressing a rally in Howrah virtually from New Delhi, ahead of the state assembly polls slated later this year. This comes a day after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP.

"Mamata Banerjee has taken West Bengal backward in every sphere. People of the State will never forgive her. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress and other parties are joining Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata di will find herself alone by the time election happens. She has done injustice to people of State," Union Minister said. "Mamata Banerjee has taken West Bengal backward in every sphere. People of the State will never forgive her," he added.

Further slamming Mamata and his nephew (TMC MP) Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said, "Modi government is committed to public welfare and Mamata Didi's government is busy in 'nephew welfare'. The welfare of the people of Bengal is not an agenda for them." Taking shots at the Bengal CM, Shah added, "Just as a large number of Trinamool Congress, Communist Party leaders, good leaders of the Congress Party are joining the BJP, you (Mamata) will be left alone to look back and no one else will be with you."

He further promised to bring the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the people of Bengal. "After the BJP government comes in, we will propose in the first cabinet that poor people all over Bengal get the full benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) you cannot stop the wave of change that has taken place inside Bengal," Shah added. While Shah addressed the crowd virtually from Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani in Howrah said that no patriot can stay in a TMC that "insults the slogan" of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party that insults the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'," said Smriti Irani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bottom-placed Odisha FC face Jamshedpur FC in clash of laggards

Virtually out of contention for a play-offs spot, bottom-placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.The Kalinga Warriors have won just one game while losing seven and ...

India fought COVID-19 pandemic much better than other nations: Vardhan

India was able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic much better than other countries because of its whole of government and whole of society approach, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.Addressing the British Association of Physicians of Indi...

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavias biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and fil...

Fair Finance: The women entrepreneurs lifting communities out of poverty

Goodwill Ambassador Sonia Gardner. UNCDFMoroccan-born Ms Gardner is one of the most prominent senior women in the financial sector and has been an industry leader for over two decades, as president of a multi-billion dollar New York-based ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021