Those saying Abhishek will be next Bengal CM are trying to create confusion: TMC

The Trinamool Congress said onSunday that Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister of WestBengal for the third time when the party is voted to power,asserting that those suggesting her nephew Abhishek Banerjeewill be appointed to the top post are trying to createconfusion.

Speaking to reporters, senior TMC MP and spokespersonSaugata Roy said that the party has made it clear time andagain that it is contesting the upcoming elections withBanerjee as the chief ministerial face.

''Everyone knows that Mamata Banerjee will be our chiefminister for the third time. How can Amit Shah make such aclaim? There has been no talk in the party to appoint Abhishekas the future CM. Such claims are only aimed to createconfusion,'' Roy said.

Addressing a BJP rally in Howrah virtually, Shahclaimed that the agenda of the TMC dispensation is to makeBanerjee's nephew the next chief minister of the state.

Hitting out at BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, Roy saidthat people like him are certainly ''traitors'' as they enjoyedevery benefit of staying in power and deserted the party justbefore the elections.

Rajib, who switched over to the BJP from TMC onSaturday, told the rally in Howrah that the more the leaderswho changed sides are called traitors, the more they will getpeople's support.

Speaking at a press conference, TMC leader and stateminister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that leaders who arecoming to the state ahead of the elections to ''mislead thepeople'' are justly called ''outsiders'', in an apparentreference to Shah.

She said people of different communities living in thestate are not branded ''outsiders'' by her party, but thosecoming to the state for making false claims.

Without naming anyone, Bhattacharya said MPs fromUttar Pradesh, ''an unemployed'' politician from Madhya Pradesh,a leader from Gujarat are coming to the state before the pollsto mislead the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)