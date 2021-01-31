Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was 'a Kannadiga', claims dy cm Govind Karjol

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:48 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was 'a Kannadiga', claims dy cm Govind Karjol

(Eds; recasts) Belagavi, Jan 31 (PTI): Two Deputy Chief Ministers ofKarnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, with oneclaiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was 'a Kannadiga'.

''Thackeray does not know history. Shivaji's forefatherBelliyappa was from Soratur in Gadag district in Karnataka.

When there was drought in Gadag, Belliyappa left forMaharashtra.

Shivaji was the fourth generation of the family.

Thackeray should remember that Chhatrapati ShivajiMaharaj, whom the Shiv Sena perceives as its icon and namedits party after him, was a Kannadiga,'' Deputy Chief MinisterGovind Karjol told reporters here.

He said this in response to Thackeray raising the borderissue repeatedly.

Thackeray had been raising the issue of merger ofBelagavi, Karwar and Nippani which has a strong presence ofMarathi speaking people, with his state.

He had recently demanded that the Marathi speaking regionsin Karnataka be declared a Union Territory till the SupremeCourt gives its final verdict.

Karjol opined that Thackeray had been raising this issuejust to divert attention from the infighting in the coalitiongovernment headed by him and fear of losing power Echoing similar views, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi allegedthat the Maharashtra government had failed miserably onvarious counts.

He also alleged that Thackeray could not carry out anypro-people measures during the COVID-19 pandemic due to whichhe was losing his popularity.

Savadi had on January 27 dwelt on Thackeray's statementand said Mumbai should be part of Karnataka and that theCentre should declare it a Union territory till then.

Ramesh Jarkiholi,Minister in-charge of Belagavi district,which borders Maharashtra, had spoken along the lines of theDeputy CMs today Minister for Women and Child Development ShashikalaJolle, who hails from Belagavi district, had said Belgavi isthe land from where Kittur Rani Chennamma had led an armedrebellion against the British for freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two Afghan men held with heroin worth Rs 11.44 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for smuggling heroin worth Rs 11.44 crore into the country, an official statement issued on Sunday said.The accused were interc...

Colombo port trade unions hope SL govt will decide on ECT deal on Monday

Sri Lankas strategic Colombo port trade unions said on Sunday that they were hopeful of a decision by the government on Monday on a proposed joint venture involving India and Japan to develop the Eastern Container Terminal ECT.Amid protests...

Republicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan ...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021