Left Menu

53 BJP workers detained for attacking residence of TRS MLA

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:49 IST
53 BJP workers detained for attacking residence of TRS MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Warangal, Jan 13 (PTI): Fifty three BJP workers weredetained on Sunday for allegedly attacking the residence ofParkala TRS legislator C Dharma Reddy here, alleging that hehad madeobjectionable remarks on Shree Ram Janma Bhoomi TrustMembers over the donations they collect.

Mild tension prevailed at the residence as theprotestors, raising slogans, pelted stones and hurled eggs athis house, damaging window panes.

However the police dispersed them.

''We have taken 53 members into custody and are in theprocess of registering cases against them under relevantsections of (IPC),'' a senior police official told PTI.

Reddy had earlier alleged that the trust members in hisvillage are not showing any accounts and are misusing thedonation funds.

Condemning the incident, TRS Working President andMinister K T Rama Rao said the BJP was resorting to physicalattacks which is not desirable in the Telangana politicalatmosphere.

''If TRS cadres lose their patience, BJP leaders cannotroam freely. They should remember this.

The BJP is trying to divide the Telangana society withits devious attempts,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCW felicitates women corona warriors on its foundation day

The NCW on Sunday felicitated Women COVID Warriors, who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Womens 29th foundation ...

GST revenues at record high of Rs 1.20 lakh cr in Jan

GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.Mop-up from the Goods and Services Tax GST, which is levied when a co...

Tokyo logs nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Tokyo Japan, January 31 ANIXinhua Japans capital Tokyo logged nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in January, marking a record that doubled the number of infections in the previous month, figures released by the metropolitan government showed ...

Two Afghan men held with heroin worth Rs 11.44 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for smuggling heroin worth Rs 11.44 crore into the country, an official statement issued on Sunday said.The accused were interc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021