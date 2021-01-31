53 BJP workers detained for attacking residence of TRS MLA

Warangal, Jan 13 (PTI): Fifty three BJP workers weredetained on Sunday for allegedly attacking the residence ofParkala TRS legislator C Dharma Reddy here, alleging that hehad madeobjectionable remarks on Shree Ram Janma Bhoomi TrustMembers over the donations they collect.

Mild tension prevailed at the residence as theprotestors, raising slogans, pelted stones and hurled eggs athis house, damaging window panes.

However the police dispersed them.

''We have taken 53 members into custody and are in theprocess of registering cases against them under relevantsections of (IPC),'' a senior police official told PTI.

Reddy had earlier alleged that the trust members in hisvillage are not showing any accounts and are misusing thedonation funds.

Condemning the incident, TRS Working President andMinister K T Rama Rao said the BJP was resorting to physicalattacks which is not desirable in the Telangana politicalatmosphere.

''If TRS cadres lose their patience, BJP leaders cannotroam freely. They should remember this.

The BJP is trying to divide the Telangana society withits devious attempts,'' he said in a statement.

