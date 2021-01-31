RJD says in talks with TMC to fight Bengal polls, Mamata's party denies

Bihar's main opposition partyRJD said on Sunday that it is in talks with the TrinamoolCongress to fight the upcoming West Bengal elections together,but leaders of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party claimedthat no such discussions are underway.

RJD principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiquiand national general secretary Shyam Rajak are in Kolkata tohammer a tie-up with the TMC for the Bengal polls, RJD leadersclaimed.

''We will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday to fight Bengal elections together,'' Rajak told PTI.

Siddiqui and Rajak met RJD leaders in the state aheadof the discussions with Banerjee.

However, TMC leaders said that no talks of any tie-upwith the RJD for the West Bengal polls are underway.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said over the phonefrom Patna that the party is exploring the possibility ofcontesting some seats on the Bengal-Bihar border.

He, however, did not give any numbers on which theparty is planning to fight the state elections, likely inApril-May.

Banerjee has cordial relation with RJD supremo LaluPrasad and the party wishes to strengthen her hands in theBengal polls, Tiwary said.

The primary objective of the RJD is to stop the''communal'' BJP from increasing its influence in West Bengaland strengthen the secular forces under the leadership of theTMC chief, he added.

Though not a noticeable player in Bengal politics, theRJD, which emerged as the largest party in the recentlyconcluded Bihar polls and enjoys considerable support amongthe Muslims besides the Yadavs, is eyeing a few seats on theinter-state border that have a sizeable number of Hindi-speaking voters.

RJD had an MLA in the Bengal assembly between 2006 and2011 during the Left Front rule.

