Shame that BJP leaders sung national anthem 'incorrectly': TMC

Trinamool Youth Congresspresident Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that BJP leadershave sung the national anthem incorrectly at a public rally inHowrah, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, The TMC MP said that ''thosepreaching patriotism and nationalism cannot even sing thenational anthem correctly''.

''This is the party which claims to uphold India'shonour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah@BJP4India apologise for this 'Anti-National' Act?'' he wrote.

TMC secretary general and West Bengal educationminister Partha Chatterjee also stated in a tweet that the BJPhas disrespected the national anthem.

''The whole country is astonished at this shamefulact,'' he posted on the microblogging site.

The Left Front also slammed the saffron camp over theincident.

CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said it is an ironythat those who cannot sing the national anthem properly givesermons on nationalism.

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, however, rubbished theallegations and said that the TMC was ''indulging in politicsover the national anthem, just like it did over Lord Ram andNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose''.

He said that it isn't possible that so many seniorleaders of the saffron party, including ministers, wouldtogether sing the national anthem wrong.

''People will reject such politics,'' he added.

