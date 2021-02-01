Left Menu

Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 04:43 IST
Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's office on Sunday said trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor will lead Trump's legal team during his Senate impeachment trial.

The announcement follows news that Trump had abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Doctors Without Borders suspends work in El Salvador after attack

Medecins Sans Frontieres MSF has temporarily suspended its operations in El Salvador after one of its teams came under attack from an armed gang, the medical NGO said on Sunday. All of our medical activities are suspended for the time being...

Myanmar state media unable to broadcast due to 'communication issues'

Myanmar state media MRTV is having technical issues and is unable to broadcast, the network said on Monday, just hours after the governing National League for Democracy party said leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures were detain...

Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders arrested, party spokesman says

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.The move came after days of escalating...

Silver prices, miners surge as retail buyers pile in

Silver prices leapt to a five-month high on Monday and small silver miners listed in Australia surged after social media calls to buy the metal and emulate the frenzy that has driven GameStop shares up 1,500 in two weeks.Spot silver rose as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021