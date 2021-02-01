Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense teamReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 04:43 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's office on Sunday said trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor will lead Trump's legal team during his Senate impeachment trial.
The announcement follows news that Trump had abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on the team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
