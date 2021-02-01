Andhra: Police recover Rs 1.10 cr cash from 2 passengers in bus

The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday caught a man and his son with Rs 1.10 crores in a gunny bag in a bus headed to Vijayawada from Kodana town. The police were checking vehicles at the Garikapadu checkpost in the wake of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections when the money was found.

According to DSP Nagireddy, the passenger claimed that they had obtained the amount after they recently sold their agricultural land. "As part of the election code, our team was checking vehicles this evening. Rs 1.10 crore in cash was found in a bus going from Kodada to Vijayawada. Two persons, father Satyanarayana and son Sravan Kumar are carrying the money in gunny bags," Nagireddy said.

He further added, "During the inquiry, they said that they had bought 16 acres of land in Ongole way back in 1996. They recently sold that piece of land, and are taking the money. They have shown pattadar passbooks as proof. However, we are handing over the case to the Income Tax department for inquiry and further action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)