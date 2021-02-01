Left Menu

'Alarmed' US urges Myanmar’s military to release detained leaders, threatens action

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:33 IST
'Alarmed' US urges Myanmar’s military to release detained leaders, threatens action

Alarmed over the coup in Myanmar and the detention of the country's top political leaders, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, by the military on Monday, the US has said it is monitoring the situation closely and threatened unspecified action if corrective steps are not taken to restore democracy.

According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar’s military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.

''The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Burma is the former name of Myanmar.

''We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma’s democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today,” Psaki said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, she said.

The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed, she warned.

''We are monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma, who have already endured so much in their quest for democracy and peace,'' Psaki said.

The United States expresses grave concern and alarm regarding reports that the Burmese military has detained multiple civilian government leaders, including State Counsellor Suu Kyi, and civil society leaders, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said. ''We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8. The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately,'' he said in a statement.

The detention of the senior leaders comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military, in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country's second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015.

Since her party won a landslide victory in 2015, Suu Kyi, the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been Myanmar's de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor.

But her international reputation has been tarnished in recent years by allegations of genocide against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya population. Myanmar denies the charges and has long claimed to have been targeting terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth. At ...

'Rule of law must be upheld': India expresses 'deep concern' after military coup in Myanmar

India on Monday expressed deep concern on the developments in Myanmar and said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. The Myanmar military on Monday staged a coup and detained State Counsellor Aung San S...

Nine dead in hotel attack on Sunday in Somali capital - police

Nine people died in an attack at a hotel on Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, and security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters early on Monday, a police spokesman said.A suicide car bomb exploded early o...

Aspiring Indian Author Dedicates his book to People of Japan

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 01, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan Tokyo Olympics. He champions the cause of supporting Japan in its endeav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021