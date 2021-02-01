Left Menu

Scindia, loyalists not feeling insecure in BJP: Muralidhar Rao

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:00 IST
BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge PMuralidhar Rao has termed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the ''leaderof the entire BJP'', and said the Rajya Sabha member and otherswho had joined the saffron party along with him do not haveany feeling of insecurity.

Talking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines offirst meeting of the state BJP's newly formed executivecommittee, Rao said now Scindia is not just the leader ofthose who left the Congress along with him (last year) andjoined the BJP.

''He is the leader of the entire BJP. Scindia or thosewho have come with him to the party have no feeling ofinsecurity,'' he asserted.

''All these leaders may have come from anywhere, nowthey have gelled with the BJP,'' Rao said.

He was replying to a query on Scindia loyalists notgetting adequate representation in the executive committee.

''Tell me what is this adequate space? Have all ourworkers, who worked tirelessly to enrol one crore members inthe (state) BJP got an opportunity (in the newly set upexecutive committee)?'' he asked.

''Please remember that we pushed behind our seniorleaders to give ministerial berths to those who came to theBJP along with Scindia,'' Rao said.

Actually, there is no issue of giving more or lessweightage to any leader in the BJP, he added.

In March last year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindialoyalists, quit the party and resigned from their Assemblymembership, causing downfall of the Kamal Nath government.

The BJP then returned to power in the state under theleadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

