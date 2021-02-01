SP slams budget, says it will increase problems of farmers, common man
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior SP leader, Ram Govind Chowdhury, alleged in a statement here. This budget will add to the problems of farmers and common man, Chowdhury added.
The Samajwadi Party on Monday slammed the Union Budget, and said it will increase the problems of farmers and common man.
The party further said that the Modi government has ''lost its credibility'' and accused the BJP of working for corporates.
''Its (BJP's) every move is aimed at snatching away everything from the common man and giving it to the corporate groups. Its budget is also directly and indirectly dedicated to corporate groups,'' Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior SP leader, Ram Govind Chowdhury, alleged in a statement here. ''This budget will add to the problems of farmers and common man,'' Chowdhury added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed more than doubling of healthcare spending while imposing a new agri cess on certain imported goods and raising customs duty on items ranging from cotton to electronics in a bid to pull the economy out of the trough.
