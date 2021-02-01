New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DEL71 CONG-PB-YOUTH-SHAH Punjab Cong leaders meet Shah, raise concerns over youths 'missing' after Red Fort incident New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari, and Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament house Monday and raised the issue of some youths from the state ''missing'' after the Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

DEL63 FARMERS-UP-MAHAPANCHAYAT Farmers' mahapanchayat begins in UP's Bijnor Noida (UP): Amid ongoing protests at Delhi borders over the Centre's contentious agriculture laws, a farmers' mahapanchayat was held in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, the fourth such congregation in the region in as many days.

DES18 UP-LD-RAJBHAR Shivpal Yadav to be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, says Rajbhar; PSP-L junks claims Ballia (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

DES17 UP-MAN-LD FIRE UP: Self-immoltion bid outside Chief Minister's Office Lucknow/Kannauj: A man set himself on fire outside the Chief Minister’s Office in Lucknow on Monday to draw the attention of the authorities to a land dispute case, police said.

DES19 BUD-UP-SHARMA Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday halied the Union Budget, saying it aimed at a self-reliant India with the higher education sector set to get a boost. DES15 BUD-UP-MAYAWATI Union Budget: BSP chief Mayawati says working class tired of attractive promises Lucknow: Reacting to the Union Budget on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that crores of poor people, farmers and working class of the country are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

DES21 BUD-UKD-CM Union Budget will pave way for self-reliant India: U'khand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a way forward for building a self-reliant India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DES1 RJ-SCHOOLS Rajasthan: Class 6, 8 to reopen next week Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.

