RJD delegation meets TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on Bengal polls

An RJD delegation met senior TMCleader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday over theupcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

Addressing the press, RJD's principal generalsecretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that a decision to form analliance with a non-BJP secular party for the elections inWest Bengal will be taken by its central leadership.

The meeting with Banerjee was a part of the RJD'sobjective to defeat the ''communal forces'', he said.

RJD's national general secretary Shyam Razak was alsopresent in the meeting along with Siddiqui.

There is nothing to share about the talks at thispoint, Siddiqui told reporters.

He said the RJD was open to discussions about analliance with other non-BJP parties as well.

''TMC is BJP's biggest enemy, hence we held discussionswith TMC, but only to assess the situation at present. We willsend the feedback to our central leadership,'' he said.

Replying to a question on whether the party would holdtalks with the opposition CPI(M), Siddiqui said, ''If theyinvite us today we will turn up as soon as possible, saytomorrow.'' RJD, the main opposition party of Bihar, had said onSunday that it is exploring the possibility of contesting someseats on the Bengal-Bihar border in the upcoming assemblyelections, likely in April-May.

''All the secular and democratic forces should joinhands to fight against the BJP,'' Siddiqui said.

RJD had an MLA in the Bengal assembly between 2006 and2011 during the Left Front rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)