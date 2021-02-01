Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:29 IST
COVID-hit economy needed steroids, budget gave paracetamol: Assam Congress

The COVID-19 affected economy ofthe country required administration of steroids but the Unionbudget just provided paracetamol, Leader of the Opposition inAssam assembly Debabrata Saikia said on Monday.

While a type of steroids provide faster relief,paracetamol is a medication used for mild to moderate pain.

''In this budget, there is nothing for the commonpeople. It is just a hollow budget with lot of pep talks, butnothing specific to boost the economy.

''The pandemic hit the economy badly. The countryneeded a steroid, but the Narendra Modi government tried toescape from the responsibility by giving a paracetamol only,''the senior Congress leader told a press conference.

Saikia said, people were expecting a lot from thebudget, but the Central government has disappointed everyone.

The Modi government has been failing to drive theeconomy and this has been proved by the latest EconomicSurvey, he added.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and RajyaSabha MP Ripun Bora also termed the budget as ''anti-people''and said, it is nothing but an election manifesto.

The Assam assembly polls are due in March-April.

''So, the BJP government has made parliament the placeto launch election manifestos for assembly elections. ThisBudget is nothing more than an election manifesto full ofjumlas!'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

