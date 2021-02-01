My budget will be about 'Swayampoorna Goa', says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Monday said he would be presenting the state's budget inthe end of March and it would focus on making the state self-reliant.

While the Union Budget tabled in Parliament was aboutAtmanirbhar Bharat, his budget would be about ''SwayampoornaGoa'', the CM told reporters.

He said his government would ensure Rs 300 allocatedin the Union budget for celebrations of 60 years of Goa'sIndependence from colonial rule is spent with focus on thecommon man.

Goa will benefit from the Centre's 'One Nation, OneCard' policy for migrants, as well as from the focus on a''blue economy'', the CM added.

He said an ''Eklavya School'', for which the Unionbudget has earmarked finances, will be set up in Goa.

