Union Budget reflects Centre's efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the Centre's "persistent efforts to sideline" non-BJP ruled states. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party too dubbed the Budget as "anti-common man", accusing the Centre of selling off national assets to corporates The reactions came hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2021-22.

The Punjab CM claimed that the Budget was "reflective of the BJP-led central government's apathy towards the common man, the middle class and farmers".

He criticised the Centre for the "stepmotherly" treatment meted out to Punjab and other northern states, claiming that it was ''designed'' to cater to the poll-bound states of West Bengal and south India with a massive infrastructure development allocation for these regions.

"The Budget also manifests the central government's persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP states like ours, as well as its anti-federal mindset," said the CM, pointing to the gap between the fiscal deficit targets fixed for the Union government and states.

The Punjab CM claimed the vital sector of defence has not been adequately addressed despite the growing border threat from China and Pakistan while the allocation for the health sector was down amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"And did the Finance Minister not find it necessary to even mention constitutional guarantee for the MSP, one of the key demands of the farmers battling cold and lathis on the doorstep of New Delhi for over two months now," the Punjab CM asked. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal too said the Budget was silent on agricultural unrest, unemployment and problems of the middle class.

In a series of tweets, Badal claimed that the "entire north India" was ignored in the Budget.

"The Budget is silent on agricultural unrest. It buries its head in the sand, and rather than help solve the crisis that the NDA created. What about MSP,'' Badal asked in a tweet.

The Punjab minister claimed that instead of doubling income from agriculture, it will reduce the earnings by half.

Badal further said that the budget was "silent" on unemployment caused by the NDA government's coronavirus ''mismanagement''. He further claimed that the Budget was "silent on the travails of the middle class." "Middle classes get nothing except increased costs of petrol and diesel. Hopes of the middle classes of relief after suffering from a once-in-a-century pandemic have been shattered," he said in another tweet.

"Entire north India has been ignored. Why? Because it is not going to the polls! States that are going to polls are given sops. Just like the maximum Padma awardees came from five states going to polls," Badal claimed.

Badal further alleged, "The Budget seeks to sell India's precious assets. One thing is clear. The Union Government wants to sell more and more of government assets." Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party said the Budget was against the common man. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed it "anti-farmer and anti-poor", accusing the BJP-led Union government of "selling off national assets to its corporate friends".

The Budget had also punished Punjabis for supporting the peaceful agitation against the Centre's agricultural laws, he said in a statement here.

Badal said at a time when there is a need to increase direct benefit transfers to farmers and under privileged sections of society, the NDA government is focusing on disinvesting public sector undertakings (PSUs).

"This will give a further boost to crony capitalism as corporate players are set to buy these PSUs at cheap prices", the SAD leader added.

He stressed that the government should move away from presenting electoral budgets, which "catered solely to specific states which were going to the polls".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the budget as "anti-people and anti-Punjab". AAP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that the Budget will increase people's problems and benefit only friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cheema said the Budget made a provision of levying cess on diesel and petrol, which are used by farmers.

He said there was nothing for employment generation in the Budget and Punjab was completely ignored.

"It is clear that the Centre is discriminating against Punjab," he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh hailed the Budget as a "big step towards reassuring farmers" that the Modi government will continue to give top priority to their welfare.

A remarkable increase in the disbursement of procurement money to farmers for wheat and paddy crops testified that the Centre would continue to strengthen the MSP system, he said in a statement.

