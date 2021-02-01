Budget neglected Telangana, say Congress, CPI(M)

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI): The opposition Congress andCPI(M) in Telangana on Monday slammed the Union Budget forallegedly neglecting the state.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N UttamKumar Reddy said more allocations were made for election-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu while otherswere neglected.

The BJP government at the Centre has failed to ensureequitable distribution of resources among all states, hesaid.

This is a wrong practice and if it continues, then thestates would get new projects and funds only duringelection-years, he said.

''All the four BJP MPs from Telangana, including state BJPpresident Bandi Sanjay, should be ashamed of themselves forhaving failed to get a single rupee for Telangana in theBudget. They should now stop making tall claims and fakepromises with regard to the state,'' Reddy said.

The budget would bring more profits to the corporateswhile leaving the poor further languishing in poverty, CPI(M)state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

The ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telanganashould at least now take along opposition parties and try toget funds for the state by mounting pressure on the Centre,he said in a statement.

Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, hailed the budget and said itwould help improve the living standards of the poor and themiddle-class.

He said the budget would help more women as one croremore beneficiaries are now permitted in the Ujwala LPGcylinders supply scheme.

The effort of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tobalance welfare and development is appreciable, he said.

