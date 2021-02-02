Left Menu

Bolsonaro allies poised to head Congress after Senate vote

His popular support, along with a growing willingness to discuss traditional horse-trading in Congress, have helped him secure a political base of center-right lawmakers. Opening the cash taps has also helped.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 04:29 IST
Bolsonaro allies poised to head Congress after Senate vote

Brazil's Senate on Monday chose a lawmaker endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro to head the upper chamber, giving the far-right leader a base among center-right politicians with whom he had once vowed never to ally. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco won a two-year leadership term by a vote of 57-21.

Another new Bolsonaro ally, Arthur Lira of the right-wing Liberal Party, is expected to win the speakership of the lower house later on Monday. Bolsonaro's support for Pacheco and Lira underscore his embrace of a fragmented bloc of lawmakers known more for their horse-trading prowess than ideological commitments, called the 'Centrão,' or 'Big Center.'

The president ran in 2018 on a pledge to clean up the capital and end decades of pay-to-play politics that culminated in a record-breaking corruption scandal known as Car Wash. But a stronger standing in Congress should dispel for now the growing clamor for his impeachment from critics who have filed 57 requests to unseat him, mainly for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed some 224,000 Brazilians.

Pacheco, of the center-right Democrats party, has vowed to seek a compromise between fiscal restraints and assistance to socially vulnerable Brazilians hurt by the pandemic. He has also said he would not make a priority of privatizing Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility and one of the government's biggest potential asset sales as it works to cut the fiscal deficit.

Despite deep recession and the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, opinion polls show Bolsonaro retaining his core support of a third of the electorate, though his negatives rose in January as the second wave of the pandemic began to bite. His popular support, along with a growing willingness to discuss traditional horse-trading in Congress, have helped him secure a political base of center-right lawmakers.

Opening the cash taps has also helped. Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported last week that Bolsonaro authorized 3 billion reais ($550 million) in pork barrel spending in the districts of 250 lawmakers and 35 senators. ($1 = 5.45 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security.Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Arm...

US concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate neighbours: WH NSC

The United States is concerned by Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours, the Biden Administration said on Monday, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border.We are closely mon...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021