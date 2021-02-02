Left Menu

Senate Democrats seek February hearing for attorney general nominee Garland

The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday blamed partisan gridlock for stalling the confirmation of President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, and called on Republicans to set a Feb. 8 confirmation hearing.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:21 IST
Senate Democrats seek February hearing for attorney general nominee Garland

The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday blamed partisan gridlock for stalling the confirmation of President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, and called on Republicans to set a Feb. 8 confirmation hearing. In a letter to the Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, incoming Democratic Chairman Dick Durbin said it was "regrettable" the two sides were still unable to reach a deal on a timetable for proceeding with Garland's confirmation.

"There is simply no justification to object to a Feb. 8 hearing," Durbin wrote in his letter to Graham, saying the date will not conflict with former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is due to start the following day, and will still afford the committee members "ample time" to review Garland's record. Garland, 68, is currently as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of 13 federal appeals courts

In response, Graham wrote to Durbin that a one-day hearing on Garland's nomination was not enough, noting that the last five nominees for attorney general had two-day hearings. "I look forward to questioning Judge Garland and potentially supporting his nomination, but not on February 8," Graham wrote. "Proceeding with the confirmation of an attorney general and the impeachment of a former president at the same time would give neither the attention required," he wrote.

Since Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20, the Senate has confirmed several key members of his cabinet, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. However, Garland's nomination has yet to be scheduled, as Democrats and Republicans continue to hash out control of the Senate going forward.

Democrats control the 50-50 split chamber by virtue of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' holding the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. But Democratic and Republican leaders were working out details on how committees will operate. Durbin is expected to become the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democratic former President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016 while Biden was vice president. The Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold hearings on the nomination, allowing Trump to fill the seat after he assumed office in January 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine

Twelve children under five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtras Yavatmal on Monday, informed Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikr...

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021