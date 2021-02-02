Left Menu

Andhra TDP chief K Atchannaidu taken to police station

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu was taken to Kotabommali police station on Tuesday morning by police.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:38 IST
Andhra TDP chief K Atchannaidu taken to police station
K Atchannaidu's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu was taken to Kotabommali police station on Tuesday morning by police. TDP workers alleged that Atchannaidu has been arrested while the police has not confirmed the arrest yet.

According to sources, a case has been registered based on a complaint by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against Atchannaidu for allegedly threatening a person and preventing him from filing nomination for the post of sarpanch in the ongoing gram panchayat elections. In Nimmada, the native village of Atchannaidu, YSRCP is supporting Appanna, a close relative of the state TDP chief. Atchannaidu had allegedly asked Appanna to withdraw his candidature as TDP is supporting another candidate, said sources.

The Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases across the state next month, beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles

An English company that has long been selling its wax-coated mini barrels of cheese directly to European consumers says it can no longer do so because of Brexit, pushing it to consider new investment in France. Last year The Cheshire Cheese...

France hopes AstraZeneca COVID vaccine can be rolled out by mid-Feb - vaccine chief

French vaccines chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he hoped the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, could be rolled out in the country by mid-February.Fischer told France 2 television he d...

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update brings new features, bug fixes

Mobvoi has started rolling out a new firmware update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS variant with several improvements and bug fixes. The new update is arriving as version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.Announcing the update on Mobvoi forums, the...

UAE confident F-35 jets sale will go through, says ambassador

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Bidens administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies. The UAE had durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021