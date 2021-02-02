Andhra TDP chief K Atchannaidu taken to police station
Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu was taken to Kotabommali police station on Tuesday morning by police.ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:38 IST
Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu was taken to Kotabommali police station on Tuesday morning by police. TDP workers alleged that Atchannaidu has been arrested while the police has not confirmed the arrest yet.
According to sources, a case has been registered based on a complaint by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against Atchannaidu for allegedly threatening a person and preventing him from filing nomination for the post of sarpanch in the ongoing gram panchayat elections. In Nimmada, the native village of Atchannaidu, YSRCP is supporting Appanna, a close relative of the state TDP chief. Atchannaidu had allegedly asked Appanna to withdraw his candidature as TDP is supporting another candidate, said sources.
The Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases across the state next month, beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)
