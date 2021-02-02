Left Menu

Sedition case: SC refuses to pass order on Sanjay Singh's plea seeking protection from arrest

There is no immediate relief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on his plea seeking protection from arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against him under various charges, including sedition in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:01 IST
Sedition case: SC refuses to pass order on Sanjay Singh's plea seeking protection from arrest
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

There is no immediate relief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on his plea seeking protection from arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against him under various charges, including sedition in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to pass an immediate order on Singh's petition and said, "We will hear the matter next week".

Singh had moved the top court seeking quashing of the FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. Last year in September, Singh had written to M Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and sought intervention in the sedition case filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against him.Singh claimed he was charged with sedition by the Yogi Adityanath-led government because he has been actively "raising people's issues" for some time.Singh has received support from over 30 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, Shiv Sena, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Samajwadi Party (SP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks climb on sustained mainland demand

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by consumer and industrial firms, as mainland investors continued to pour money into the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index rose 1.2, to 29,248.70, while the China Enterprises Inde...

D-day for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as Russian court considers longer jail term

A Russian court convened on Tuesday to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Puti...

Akhilesh Yadav attack govt over barricades at farmers' protest sites

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the police setting up barricades and road blocks at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders have tur...

UGC-NET exam for JRF, Assistant Professor from May 2

The National Testing Agency will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021, said Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. National Testing Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021