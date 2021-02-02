Sedition case: SC refuses to pass order on Sanjay Singh's plea seeking protection from arrest

There is no immediate relief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on his plea seeking protection from arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against him under various charges, including sedition in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to pass an immediate order on Singh's petition and said, "We will hear the matter next week".

Singh had moved the top court seeking quashing of the FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. Last year in September, Singh had written to M Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and sought intervention in the sedition case filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against him.Singh claimed he was charged with sedition by the Yogi Adityanath-led government because he has been actively "raising people's issues" for some time.Singh has received support from over 30 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, Shiv Sena, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Samajwadi Party (SP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)