Budget comes as relief for nation struggling with COVID-19: Dr Jitendra Singh

The priorities laid down by the Budget, said Dr Jitendra Singh, will also set the tone for other countries of the world to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:37 IST
Contrary to the misgivings and propaganda by the opposition, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Budget presented has silenced all the critics and left them to criticize only for the sake of criticism. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In a series of media interviews on the Union Budget, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh described the Budget in tune with the Post-COVID India vision. He said, even though it is an economic document, the spirit of the Budget presented today goes beyond the realms of economics to lay down the roadmap of Modi - led India which is destined to emerge as a frontline member in the community of world nations.

Contrary to the misgivings and propaganda by the opposition, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Budget presented has silenced all the critics and left them to criticize only for the sake of criticism. He said, instead of putting extra burden or liability on the common man, as was being speculated by several commentators, Budget 2021-22 has actually come as a relief for a nation struggling with the constraints of COVID pandemic.

The priorities laid down by the Budget, said Dr Jitendra Singh, will also set the tone for other countries of the world to follow. For example, high priority to the health sector is not only unprecedented but will also give India the self-confidence of being on its own and walking ahead of others by venturing into great initiatives like Corona Vaccine for a nation led by a government that realises the value of physical well-being, preventive health care and wellness.

Referring to some of the lesser-known aspects of the Budget, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it has brought cheer for every section of society. On the one hand, for the youngsters, while the Tax holiday for Start-Ups has been extended by one year, on the other hand for the elder citizens, filing of the Income Tax returns has been exempted for pensioners above the age of 75 years.

The mention of a gas pipeline for Jammu & Kashmir and a University for Ladakh, Dr Jitendra Singh said, indicates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the two youngest Union Territories of India. He also acknowledged the relief given for Tea Garden workers of Assam in the Northeast and West Bengal.

Living up to the objective of "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" laid down by Prime Minister Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh hailed the reference to the ISRO launch of "Gaganyaan" scheduled for December this year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

