Left Menu

Sukhbir Badal's vehicle pelted with stones in Punjab's Jalalabad, claims SAD

However, Badal was unhurt, they said.Badal was accompanying Akali candidates for filing of nomination papers for the February 14 civic polls.His media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla.Congress goons stoned SAD presidents vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers, alleged Jangveer Singh.He claimed the police remained mute-spectator during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:45 IST
Sukhbir Badal's vehicle pelted with stones in Punjab's Jalalabad, claims SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday alleged that the vehicle of its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was pelted with stones when party workers were attacked by Congress members in Punjab's Jalalabad.

Four persons were injured in the incident at Jalalabad Tehsil complex. However, Badal was unhurt, they said.

Badal was accompanying Akali candidates for filing of nomination papers for the February 14 civic polls.

His media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

''Congress goons stoned SAD president's vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers,'' alleged Jangveer Singh.

He claimed the police remained ''mute-spectator'' during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns. Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen

Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of Indias finest triumphs, is an interesting story that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweig...

Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryanas Director Generals of Police DGsP to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi. A letter has been received by DGsP of Har...

Sterling gains broadly, ING upgrades end-2021 forecast

Sterling gained against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as analysts bet a faster pace of vaccinations in Britain and the scope for a faster economic recovery would boost the currency this year.The pound has gained amid optimism over...

No violation of data privacy under National Digital Health Mission, Rajya Sabha told

There is no violation of data privacy of citizens under the National Digital Health Mission as it enables appropriate use of health data with the consent of an individual, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.The ambitious National Digit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021