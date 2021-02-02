Sharjeel Usmani hurt Hindu sentiments at Elgar event: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Tuesday alleged that Sharjeel Usmani, an alumnusof the Aligarh Muslim University, had insulted sentiments ofHindus during his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave heldrecently in Pune, and demanded strict action against him.

Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in theMaharashtra Legislative Assembly, also said the stategovernment, which is headed by the Shiv Sena and comprises theNCP and Congress, didn't register an FIR against Usmanidespite the demands made by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, ''In a video,Sharjeel Usmani is speaking at the Elgar Parishad. Usmaniallegedly insulted sentiments of the Hindu community. A personcomes in Maharashtra, insults sentiments, and returns to hishome state without facing any legal action. If the stategovernment fails to take any action against him, then we willassume that the government is behind Usmani''.

The conclave was organised on Saturday and among thosewho participated in it included eminent novelist ArundhatiRoy, former IPS officer S M Mushrif, former Bombay High Courtjudge B G Kolse-Patil, and Usmani.

