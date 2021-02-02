Left Menu

Sharjeel Usmani hurt Hindu sentiments at Elgar event: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Tuesday alleged that Sharjeel Usmani, an alumnusof the Aligarh Muslim University, had insulted sentiments ofHindus during his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave heldrecently in Pune, and demanded strict action against him.Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in theMaharashtra Legislative Assembly, also said the stategovernment, which is headed by the Shiv Sena and comprises theNCP and Congress, didnt register an FIR against Usmanidespite the demands made by the BJP.Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, In a video,Sharjeel Usmani is speaking at the Elgar Parishad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST
Sharjeel Usmani hurt Hindu sentiments at Elgar event: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Tuesday alleged that Sharjeel Usmani, an alumnusof the Aligarh Muslim University, had insulted sentiments ofHindus during his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave heldrecently in Pune, and demanded strict action against him.

Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in theMaharashtra Legislative Assembly, also said the stategovernment, which is headed by the Shiv Sena and comprises theNCP and Congress, didn't register an FIR against Usmanidespite the demands made by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, ''In a video,Sharjeel Usmani is speaking at the Elgar Parishad. Usmaniallegedly insulted sentiments of the Hindu community. A personcomes in Maharashtra, insults sentiments, and returns to hishome state without facing any legal action. If the stategovernment fails to take any action against him, then we willassume that the government is behind Usmani''.

The conclave was organised on Saturday and among thosewho participated in it included eminent novelist ArundhatiRoy, former IPS officer S M Mushrif, former Bombay High Courtjudge B G Kolse-Patil, and Usmani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.Thanks to our diligent nuclear scient...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

Telenors network and services in Myanmar are fully restored after the military ordered them shut in some parts of the country during Mondays coup, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday. Myanmars military seized power from the democra...

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

The six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has credited Boxing Federation of Indias BFI president Ajay Singh for the remarkable performances of the boxers from the country at the global stage in the recent years. Kom has recently joined the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021