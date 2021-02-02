BJP to fight 2022 Goa polls under CM, says state unit chief

The BJP will fight the 2022 GoaAssembly elections under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, theparty's state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said onTuesday.

He said the party had the capability to fight pollsfor the 40-member House on its own, adding that questions ofpre-poll alliances need not be discussed at this point oftime.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would retain powerin the coastal state.

He said the BJP was not in favour of fighting upcomingmunicipal council polls on party lines as it would createdivisions among workers.

