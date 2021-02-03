Left Menu

BJP plans 5 'Parivartan Yatras' across Bengal from Feb 6

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to roll out five 'Parivartan Yatras' across the state from February 6, Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal president informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:40 IST
Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal president in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to roll out five 'Parivartan Yatras' across the state from February 6, Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal president informed on Monday. "Five 'yatras' have been decided till now. The last one will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata," Ghosh told ANI after a meeting with members of the party's core committee at his residence in Delhi, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the conclusion of the last Rath Yatra.

He further said that permission had been sought for the rath yatras from the state government, and if denied, the party may go to court. The first of the five 'yatras' will be flagged off by party president JP Nadda on February 6, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"Five 'Parivartan Yatras' to be done in the state (West Bengal). JP Nadda ji will flag one 'yatra' off on February 6 and the Home Minister will start one on February 11 from Cooch Behar," he said. He further added, "Two yatras have been prepared for, while information on the other three will be relayed soon," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya had said, "We're waiting for the state's approval to begin our interaction program with public. Rath Yatra will be inaugurated by party president JP Nadda on February 6. We have also requested the PM to address the public when he comes for an infrastructural inauguration on February 7." The BJP leader also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she was fooling the public with "Maa-Mati-Manush".

"Her own party members are joining the BJP because they feel cheated by her. I feel there is politics of violence, corruption and mafias which dominate Bengal," he said. The BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

