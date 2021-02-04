Left Menu

Damage to India's image by govt's 'obduracy' can't be remedied by cricketer's tweets: Tharoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:36 IST
Damage to India's image by govt's 'obduracy' can't be remedied by cricketer's tweets: Tharoor

As several Bollywood and cricketing stars rallied around the government in its pushback to the global celebrities expressing support for farmers' movement, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the damage done to India's global image by the government's ''obduracy and undemocratic behaviour'' can't be remedied by a cricketer's tweets.

India hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support of the farmers' protests. Several Bollywood and cricket stars as well as top ministers also rallied around the government in its pushback.

''For GoI (government of India) to get Indian celebrities to react to Western ones is embarrassing. The damage done to India's global image by GoI's obduracy & undemocratic behaviour can't be remedied by a cricketer's tweets,'' tweeted Tharoor, who served as the minister of state for external affairs from May 2009-April 2010 during the UPA II government.

Tharoor's tweet came after cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri used the twin hashtags -- #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda -- to amplify the pushback to the global celebrities.

''Withdraw the farm laws & discuss solutions with farmers & you'll get #IndiaTogether,'' tweeted the former UN under secretary general.

Another senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg can wake up the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

''Come on MEA, when will you realize that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognize national boundaries? Why did MEA comment on the military coup in Myanmar? Why is it 'deeply concerning' to the MEA?'' he said in a series of tweets.

Why does MEA regularly comment on issues that are ''internal'' to Sri Lanka and Nepal, the former Union minister asked.

''Why did the PM of India comment on the assault on the Capitol building in Washington by the Trump storm troopers? It is sad that someone erudite and worldly wise like Mr S Jaishankar should allow such puerile reactions by the MEA,'' Chidambaram said.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference, refused to comment on the tweets by the international celebrities extending support to the farmers' protest, saying ''this is our internal matter''.

Adding to the voices of Rihanna and Thunberg were American actor Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, 'Serendipity' star John Cusack, who retweeted a post by Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate reading, ''Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest'', and former adult star Mia Khalifa who asked, ''What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.'' In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier slammed the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it, and asserted that the ''temptation'' of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is ''neither accurate nor responsible''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organise 50-50 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organise the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured r...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021