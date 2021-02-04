Left Menu

Biden talks with Australian PM and S Korean President; discusses global, regional issues

The leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to advance our shared values, global security and prosperity, the White House said.They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change, said a read out of the call.In his call with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Biden stressed his commitment to strengthening the United States-ROK Republic of Korea alliance, which is the linchpin for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate on the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:54 IST
Biden talks with Australian PM and S Korean President; discusses global, regional issues

US President Joe Biden discussed global and regional challenges, ranging from Myanmar to China and the collective efforts to beat the COVID-19 pandemic with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the White House. In his maiden call with Morrison, Biden highlighted the strength of the US-Australia alliance, which remains an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

“They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change. They also agreed to work together, alongside other allies and partners, to hold to account those responsible for the coup in Burma (Myanmar). The leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to advance our shared values, global security and prosperity,” the White House said.

“They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change,” said a read out of the call.

In his call with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Biden stressed his commitment to strengthening the United States-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance, which is the linchpin for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.

“The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. They also agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of democracy in Burma (Myanmar). The two Presidents discussed a range of global issues critical to both our nations and agreed to work together to address shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

After he was sworn in as the 46th President of the US in January, Biden has spoken over phone with eight foreign leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. He also spoke with the NATO Secretary General.

As President-elect, Biden spoke over phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17. He spoke with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, S Korea, Italy, Chile, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, and Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AR Rahman to score for war film 'Pippa'

Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has come on board to compose music for Airlift director Raja Krishna Menons next, Pippa.Set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyan...

Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania

U.S. officials meet on Thursday to discuss two weeks of social media-fueled volatility in stock markets, as the trading frenzy around GameStop and other Reddit favorites calms. Here are five things to watch on Thursday CONTROLS EASED - Robi...

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori apologises for sexist comments, will not resign

Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for his remarks that have been widely criticised as sexist and outdated but insisted that he has no plan to step down. The apology came a day after Mori compla...

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.The accused, Bhupat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021