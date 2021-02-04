Biden talks with Australian PM and S Korean President; discusses global, regional issues

US President Joe Biden discussed global and regional challenges, ranging from Myanmar to China and the collective efforts to beat the COVID-19 pandemic with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the White House. In his maiden call with Morrison, Biden highlighted the strength of the US-Australia alliance, which remains an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

“They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change. They also agreed to work together, alongside other allies and partners, to hold to account those responsible for the coup in Burma (Myanmar). The leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to advance our shared values, global security and prosperity,” the White House said.

In his call with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Biden stressed his commitment to strengthening the United States-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance, which is the linchpin for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.

“The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. They also agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of democracy in Burma (Myanmar). The two Presidents discussed a range of global issues critical to both our nations and agreed to work together to address shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

After he was sworn in as the 46th President of the US in January, Biden has spoken over phone with eight foreign leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. He also spoke with the NATO Secretary General.

As President-elect, Biden spoke over phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17. He spoke with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, S Korea, Italy, Chile, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, and Jordan.

