PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:57 IST
Governor takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari has taken potshots at the state government over notgiving a job to long-distance runner and Asian Games medallistKavita Raut, saying there is something wrong somewhere.

The governor, who has in the past been critical ofthe Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, madethe remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

Raut (hailing from Nashik) was among eightsportspersons whom the state government offered jobs in 2016.

Koshyari said Raut has a job in the Oil and NaturalGas Corporation inDehradun, a postingwhich people vie for.

''But, she wants to live in her village and servethere. I wrote to the sports minister (Sunil Kedar). He toldme that he would give a job to Kavita,'' the governor said.

But, she is saying she has not got the job yet, hesaid.

''The governor talked about it, the minister too talkedabout (giving the job). Still, she did not get it. So, thereis something wrong somewhere,'' Koshyari said.

He assured Raut that she will be given the job.

It will take some time because the ''government worksin a way that people create some or the other problems'', thegovernor said.

How will they (sportspersons) work if you are notgoing to encourage them? he asked.

