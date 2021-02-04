Left Menu

Maha cabinet to decide on ballot paper suggestion: Ajit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:56 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Thursday said the state cabinet will discuss anddecide if a suggestion is made to it over framing a law togive electors the option of casting vote via ballot papersbesides EVMs in some elections.

His statement comes two days after Assembly SpeakerNana Patole asked the state legislature to frame a law to makeavailable to the electors the option of casting votes usingballot papers, besides EVMs in the local governing bodies andAssembly polls.

''If any suggestion comes, the chief minister and hiscabinet colleagues will discuss and decide how to go aboutafter discussion and the cabinet's decision will be final. Wewill take a decision after discussion,'' Pawar told reportersafter he was asked about Patole's comments.

Pawar said ballot papers were done away with becausethe electronic voting machine (EVM) helps save other expensesas the process becomes paperless.

He noted that the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls areheld using EVMs.

''If there are doubts about holding other polls usingEVMs, if there is any new technology and transparency can beensured through it, then it must be thought about,'' Pawaradded.

Replaying to a question, he dismissed the allegationagainst the state government that it was being soft in takingaction in connection with alleged objectionable speech made atthe January 30 Elgar Parishad held in Pune.

''The government is taking a very tough stand on it. Wehave all seen what stance the government took during thepandemic. An offence has already been registered against thepeople concerned,'' he said.

A case for allegedly promoting enmity betweendifferent groups was registered against Aligarh MuslimUniversity alumnus Sharjeel Usmani in Pune on Tuesday inconnection with his speech at the January 30 Elgar Parishad(conclave).

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra had demanded actionagainst Usmani, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

