Cong leaders shedding crocodile tears on farmers’ plight: UP minister

Asked about a video gone viral on social media and showing Priyanka Gandhi wiping her SUV window pans on way to Rampur, the minister quipped, The Congress leaders should rather clean their faces. PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX

On a day Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited Rampur to condole the death of a youth killed during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Thursday accused the party leaders of shedding crocodile tears on farmers’ plight.

UP Minister Mohsin Raza made the allegation, asserting that the Congress has done nothing for farmers in the 60 years of their rule except burdening them with debts.

''The Congress made farmers only debt-ridden in past 60 years. It always does politics taking the support of others,” Raza said while addressing a program here at Navoday Vidyalaya.

“Priyanka and Rahul too are doing politics,'' he added.

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi’s Rampur visit, the minister said, “The Congress is talking about farmers and going to shed crocodile tears (in Rampur).” ''What did the Congress do for farmers in 60 years?” the minister asked, alleging that “they only imposed debts on farmers, exploited them and got their lands purchased by their family members and made them commit suicides,” said Raza.

He asserted that it is only the Narendra Modi government which has begun thinking seriously about farmers’ plight and trying to improve it.

''Since Narendra Modi became prime minister of the country, he brought schemes for farmers. We are concerned about farmers and working for their progress and development,'' Raza said. Asked about a video gone viral on social media and showing Priyanka Gandhi wiping her SUV window pans on way to Rampur, the minister quipped, “The Congress leaders should rather clean their faces.'' PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX

