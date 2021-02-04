There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress: Mamata

Left Menu

Updated: 04-02-2021 18:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Thursday said there is no alternative to theTrinamool Congress, and no other party can take its place inthe state.

Addressing a meeting of scheduled caste and scheduledtribe leaders of the TMC here, she said, the party will go for''further betterment''.

''No other party can take our place since the TMC hasprovided the most people-friendly government in the world,''Banerjee said.

Claiming that the BJP has destroyed 'Sonar Bharat'(golden India) and is now talking of creating 'Sonar Bangla',the TMC supremo said, the saffron party is indulging in falsepropaganda using social media.

''We did everything for relief of cyclone Amphanaffected people, but faced criticism for one or two gaffes,''the chief minister said.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, Congress andthe Left Front, have been vocal in alleging that relief fundsfor cyclone Amphan affected people had been misappropriated byTMC leaders and workers.

Accusing the BJP of having ''sold off'' the country,Banerjee said, the saffron party should look into the mirrorbefore eyeing West Bengal, where assembly elections are due inApril-May.

She also demanded that the Central government mustrepeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming that itsexistence is a ''constant threat'' to the citizens of thecountry.

