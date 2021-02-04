Newly appointed members of APPSC, APIC take oath of office

The newly appointed members ofArunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) andArunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Thursdaytook the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra administered the oathof office and secrecy to the newly appointed members during aceremony.

Major General (Retd) Jarken Gamlin took oath as themember of APPSC, while Genom Tekseng, Sonam Yudron and GumjumHaider took oath as information commissioners of the APIC.

Interacting with the members of APPSC and APIC, thegovernor said that their dedicated efforts will help developthe state.

He advised them to uphold the spirit of merit,impartiality, accountability and transparency to make thestate equitable, progressive and corruption-free.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker PasangDorjee Sona, cabinet ministers, APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam andChief Information Commissioner Dr Joram Begi were among thosewho attended the programme.

