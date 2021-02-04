Left Menu

U.S. struggling to combat forced labor, ex anti-trafficking tsar warns

By Kieran Guilbert Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States must get better at tackling forced labor and fund specialist investigators to boost probes and prosecutions, the nation's former anti-trafficking tsar said in an interview. Successive U.S. governments have been "consistently weak" on labor trafficking with most investigations and criminal charges instead focusing on sexual slavery, said John Richmond, who resigned last month when ex-president Donald Trump left office.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST
U.S. struggling to combat forced labor, ex anti-trafficking tsar warns

By Kieran Guilbert Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States must get better at tackling forced labor and fund specialist investigators to boost probes and prosecutions, the nation's former anti-trafficking tsar said in an interview.

Successive U.S. governments have been "consistently weak" on labor trafficking with most investigations and criminal charges instead focusing on sexual slavery, said John Richmond, who resigned last month when ex-president Donald Trump left office. The Department of Justice launched 220 federal trafficking prosecutions and secured 475 convictions in the 2019 financial year, yet only one in 20 of these cases involved forced labor. Both figures were down slightly from the previous year.

Trump's government made trafficking a key issue, but many nonprofits criticized an emphasis on sex exploitation and have urged President Joe Biden to shift the focus to forced labor. "The United States must do better on labor trafficking ... we haven't figured it out yet," Richmond told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone at the end of his two-and-a-half-year tenure as the country's sixth anti-trafficking ambassador.

Richmond called for dedicated investigative units in the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to combat forced labor - from farm and factory work to domestic servitude - and said the crime tended to be much harder to identify than sex trafficking. "This is tough work, it needs more resources, more funding and constant emphasis," Richmond said, adding that the problem was not a political one or unique to the Trump administration.

According to the State Department's latest annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, U.S. activists say workplace investigations have decreased and that few labor trafficking cases they refer to law enforcement lead to probes. CONCERNS OVER CORONAVIRUS

Richmond said he hoped the Biden administration would prioritize anti-trafficking efforts and continue to encourage other nations to tackle the issue and prosecute traffickers. The former ambassador said the government should make greater use of sanctions against individual traffickers and ensure that overseas development projects consider trafficking.

In July, Biden pledged if elected to enact immigration policies that protect survivors, expand federal grants to support U.S. and foreign victims, and crack down on labor trafficking including exploitation in overseas supply chains. Foreign trafficking victims can apply for a "T-visa" that allows them to stay in the United States, receive government benefits and even put them on the path to U.S. citizenship.

Yet the number of visas given to victims and their families fell and a backlog of pending applications worsened during the Trump era, with Richmond acknowledging complaints from advocates on the matter and referring to "a sluggishness in the system". "We have the right mechanism, we just need to do better," said Richmond, who was formerly the director for an anti-trafficking nonprofit in India and a U.S. federal prosecutor.

Richmond said the coronavirus pandemic was a huge boon for traffickers as victims were more vulnerable and isolated, while support services and the justice system have been disrupted. "The impact of COVID-19 and shutdown orders will be seen in the anti-trafficking movement ... for years to come," he said.

An estimated 20 million people globally are victims of forced labor while 4.8 million are being trafficked for sex, according to the Walk Free Foundation. The rights group estimates there are 400,000 modern slaves in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021