RS proceedings begin, discussion on motion of thanks to President's address continues

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday morning as the House continues the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address. "Some of the members exceeded their time yesterday so that time will be reduced from their party's quota. This has to be understood by all," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'efficient handling of COVID-19 situation in the country'. Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Yesterday in Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said that the government failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance, adding that it has "failed India at many levels". While, raising the agitating farmers' issue in the Rajya Sabha, AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged the Centre to withdraw the new farm laws, stating that "have mercy on farmers who are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists and Khalistanis". (ANI)