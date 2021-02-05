Urdu Bulletin: LS adjournments, US State Department's comments on farmers' agitation covered

Various Urdu publications in their Friday editions continued to give prominence to the ongoing farmers' protest and related developments. The news of Lok Sabha facing repeated adjournments after continued protests by opposition members against the new farm laws has also received wide coverage. US State Department's comments on the ongoing farmers' protest have also made page one of most publications.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported extensively on the ongoing farmers' protest. The daily carried the news that heavy security has been deployed at Delhi's Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. In its news report it said that apart from the police, paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the borders of the national capital. The news of US State Department spokesperson saying that Washington recognises that "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy", adding that differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue, was also reported on the front page.

The publication also reported that farmer unions are busy in the preparations for the three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6. Hindustan Express: The publication on its front page reported that the Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned four times as opposition members continued to create a ruckus over the new farm laws.

The daily also gave prominent coverage to Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain's statement on the Congress. The publication reported that Hussain attacked the Congress saying that the party waits for someone in the country to die to politicise it. The report further quoted Hussain as saying that Congress party's Digvijaya Singh government in Madhya Pradesh was responsible for the deaths of 28 farmers in 1998. Sahafat: The newspaper reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on its front page. It reported Prime Minister stated that the Chauri Chaura incident played a big role in India's freedom struggle adding that India is going to become one of the greatest powers in the world.

The publication also carried the report on the US State Department's reaction to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. It said that the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment. (ANI)

