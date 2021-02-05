Left Menu

FACTBOX-The obstacles to Draghi forming a government in Italy

Prime minister designate Mario Draghi is holding formal consultations with Italy's parties until Saturday in an attempt to find enough backing in parliament to form a government. FORZA ITALIA The conservative party of four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, the fourth largest group in parliament, has made clear it would like to back Draghi, but in doing so it would strain its alliance with its rightist partners the League and Brothers of Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:03 IST
FACTBOX-The obstacles to Draghi forming a government in Italy

Prime minister designate Mario Draghi is holding formal consultations with Italy's parties until Saturday in an attempt to find enough backing in parliament to form a government. Italian markets have rallied on the expectation the former European Central Bank chief will be successful and can announce a cabinet by next week.

However, only two significant parties have so far committed to backing Draghi. Here are the parties' positions as set out so far. 5-STAR MOVEMENT

5-Star, the largest party in parliament, is close to outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte. It strongly backed him to remain in office and said it would not support any other potential prime minister. In the past it has also said it would not form a majority with Forza Italia, the party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, a sworn political enemy. Moreover many members of 5-Star, with its origins as an anti-austerity, anti-establishment movement, have trouble with the idea of backing a party led by a former ECB president. DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PD)

The centre-left PD said late on Thursday that it would back Draghi. THE LEAGUE

Matteo Salvini's party, the second largest in parliament, would find it hard to join a coalition with the PD. Salvini said on Thursday it would also not back Draghi if he were supported by 5-Star. On a policy level, many League politicians and voters are eurosceptic and would baulk at the idea of supporting a former ECB chief. Barring surprises, the best Draghi can hope for from the League would be an abstention in the confidence votes needed to launch his government. FORZA ITALIA

The conservative party of four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, the fourth largest group in parliament, has made clear it would like to back Draghi, but in doing so it would strain its alliance with its rightist partners the League and Brothers of Italy. BROTHERS OF ITALY

The far-right, eurosceptic party has ruled out backing a Draghi government. However, its leader Giorgia Meloni has said it would consider abstaining if that were the joint position taken by its allies the League and Forza Italia. ITALIA VIVA

Former premier Matteo Renzi's small centrist party, which triggered Conte's downfall by quitting the ruling coalition, has pledged its support to a Draghi government. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly Indias first underwater Hindu traditional marriage. We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands ...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide...

Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

Schitts Creek actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021