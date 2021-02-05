Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt to withdraw cases registered during Jallikattu protests

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that cases registered during Jallikattu protests in the state will soon be withdrawn.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:01 IST
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that cases registered during Jallikattu protests in the state will soon be withdrawn. However, he said cases except for those related to violence against police and vandalism will not be withdrawn.

"Jallikattu protest was an emotional one in which many unwanted incidents took place. Cases were filed against many people. We will take back cases except those connected with violence against police and vandalism," said Palaniswami, while speaking in the State Legislative Assembly. Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

Jallikattu, a centuries-old bull-taming sport is celebrated in the second week of January, during Pongal. In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea. However, the ban was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami reiterated that the state government will give free COVID-19 vaccine to all, as announced earlier, and "will make Tamil Nadu free of Coronavirus." Tamil Nadu's first Assembly session of 2021 which began on February 2, adjourned sine-die. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

