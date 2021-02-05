Left Menu

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:53 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

The government has always been ready for discussion and we are hopeful that Lok Sabha will function smoothly from Monday, Parliamentary Affairs MinisterPralhad Joshi said.

On February 3, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.

As soon as the House convened at 4 PM, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed. While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches. Around 4.15 PM, Birla adjourned the House till 6 PM.

With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt cuts circle rates of properties by 20 per cent

The Delhi government on Friday reduced the circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20 per cent for the next six months, making it substantially cheaper for people to buy real estate in the national capital. The ...

336 new coronavirus cases in C'garh, eight die

With 336 fresh cases of COVID-19and eight deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarhs caseloadrose to 3,07,079 and toll to 3,732, a health official said.The number of people who have recovered from theinfection reached 2,98,987 after 29 of the...

Canadian judge denies bail to fashion designer Nygard in U.S. extradition case

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the reques...

Lockheed Martin signs MoU with HAL to explore cooperation in India's aerospace sector

US defence major Lockheed Martin on Friday said it signed an agreement with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL to explore potential industrial collaboration in Indias aerospace sector. Lockheed Martin said it was strengthening its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021