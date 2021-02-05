Left Menu

4G internet restoration: LG, JKAP thank PM; Omar says better late than never

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and JK Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of 4G internet mobile services in the Union Territory.National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullahalso welcomed the development as better late than never in his reaction, shortlyafter the LGs administration announced restoration of the 4G mobile internet services inentire JK after an over 18-month long suspension.

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of 4G internet mobile services in the Union Territory.

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullahalso welcomed the development as ''better late than never'' in his reaction, shortlyafter the LG's administration announced restoration of the 4G mobile internet services inentire J&K after an over 18-month long suspension.

''I thank the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji for acceding toour request and restoring 4G services in the entire J&K UT. The move will fulfilthe aspirations of the people, particularly the youth,'' the office of LG J&K said in atweet.

The restoration of the 4G internet services in the entire J&K comes close on the heels of a four-day visit of Manoj Sinha to the Union Capital where he met the Union Home Minister and top officials in the central government.

''4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobiledata. Better late than never,'' tweeted Abdullah in his first reaction to the news.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of J&K Apni Party, its presidentAltaf Bukhari also extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for restoring the 4G mobile internet services.

Terming it as a ''positive development'' for students and the youth of J&K, Bukharithanked the Prime Minister for fulfilling this demand of the people of J&K.

