Left Menu

Congress extends full support to 'chakka jam' protest by farmer unions

Congress said on Friday said it "fully supports" the nationwide 'chakka jam' protest by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:49 IST
Congress extends full support to 'chakka jam' protest by farmer unions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress said on Friday said it "fully supports" the nationwide 'chakka jam' protest by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws. He said that protest by farmers on the borders of Delhi for the past 73 days for repeal of three farm laws was not only "aimed at protecting agriculture and farming but also saving the public distribution system".

He alleged that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had sought to mislead the Rajya Sabha and the nation during his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address. "It is public knowledge that the farmers' organizations have held 11 rounds of talks with the government in which they have provided a point-wise detail of the deficiencies and lacunae in the three laws, consequent to which even the Government has openly agreed to bring about as many as 18 amendments. In the light of this, whatever the Agriculture Minister said today in Parliament is not only bereft of facts but is grossly objectionable," Venugopal said.

He said the government had not consulted opposition parties or farmers organisations before enacting the laws. "The Indian National Congress fully supports farmers' movement and protests. When the farmers' organisations go on a three-hour nationwide 'bandh' from 12 noon to 3 pm in a non-violent and peaceful 'chakka jam' on the national and state highways, the Congress party will extend its full support to farmers' organizations," the statement said.

"The Congress Party workers in solidarity with the protesting farmers will stand shoulder to shoulder in this symbolic and Gandhian way of protest," it added. The statement said that in accordance with the spirit of the protest, Congress workers will take full care that the ambulance services, school bus, elderly, patients and women and children are not inconvenienced due to the protest call.

It said the government should not stand on "misplaced" prestige and repeal the three laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Two dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar

Two persons have died while two others were taken ill, one of them seriously, after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kaimur district of Bihar.Sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April ...

Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried Friday to reassure Canadians his plan to vaccinate them is working despite mounting criticism his government is not getting vaccines soon enough. Trudeau said there is a lot of anxiety and a lot of noise,...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021