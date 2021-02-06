Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns of lasting impact on Blacks from coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 02:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that economic crises hit people of color harder and longer, and the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on Black Americans unless action was taken.

"We've seen early data that suggest Black workers will be the last rehired when the economy opens back up," Yellen said in a virtual meeting she and Vice President Kamala Harris held with members of Black Chambers of Commerce.

