U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns of lasting impact on Blacks from coronavirus crisis

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns of lasting impact on Blacks from coronavirus crisisReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 02:07 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that economic crises hit people of color harder and longer, and the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on Black Americans unless action was taken.
"We've seen early data that suggest Black workers will be the last rehired when the economy opens back up," Yellen said in a virtual meeting she and Vice President Kamala Harris held with members of Black Chambers of Commerce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janet Yellen
- Black Americans
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Kamala Harris
- Yellen
ALSO READ
Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns
Senate committee unanimously approves Yellen nomination for U.S. Treasury secretary
UPDATE 1-Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns