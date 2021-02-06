Left Menu

Govt shouldn't have put Lata, Sachin's reputation at stake: Raj

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:11 IST
Govt shouldn't have put Lata, Sachin's reputation at stake: Raj

MNS chief Raj Thackeray onSaturday said the Union government should not have exposedSachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar to social media trollingby involving them in its campaign to counter tweets by foreigncelebrities in support of ongoing farmers' stir.

If American pop star Rihanna and others supporting theagitation against new agriculture laws was interference inIndia's internal matters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi'sslogan in support of Donald Trump too was problematic, hesaid.

Many celebrities including cricket icon Tendulkar andlegendary singer Mangeshkar rallied around the government onsocial media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and#IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by Rihanna andclimate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

''The Centre should not have asked Sachin Tendulkar andLata Mangeshkar to tweet in support of its stand and put theirreputation at stake. Now they have to face the wrath of socialmedia trolling,'' Raj Thackeray told reporters.

The government should have limited its use ofcelebrities in its campaign to actors such as Akshay Kumar, hesaid.

''They (Tendulkar and Mangeshkar) are true legends intheir fields, but otherwise very simple persons. They shouldnot have been asked to tweet with the same hashtag. Theytweeted what government asked them to tweet, and now they areat the receiving end,'' he said.

The MNS chief also wondered how many Indians knew whoRihanna was until she tweeted about agitating farmers' plight.

There was no need for the government to ask her to notget involved in the issue, Thackeray opined.

''By the same logic, there was no need to hold a rallyin the United States saying `Agali Baar, Trump Sarkar (nexttime, Trump government). It was that country's internalmatter,'' he said, referring to Modi's rally in Houston whenDonald Trump was US president.

Thackeray also said the laws against which farmers areagitating can have some flaws which can be rectified.

''If the government wishes to solve the issue, it cansit with farmers' leaders, hold talks and make necessarychanges in these laws,'' he said.

The MNS chief also said that the new laws must notbenefit only a handful of corporates.

''I think the laws have some plus points but the Centreneeds to discuss them again with state governments,'' he said.

PTI NDKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021