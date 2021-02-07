Left Menu

Uttarakhand floods: Kejriwal says ready to extend all help

The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend every possible help to people of Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

''The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome. I pray for everybody's safety. The Delhi government is ready to send every possible help to people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time,'' he tweeted in Hindi. A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. According to officials, more than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

