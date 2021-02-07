Extend financial assistance to MSMEs, says CPI(M) leader

Coimbatore, Feb 7 (PTI): CPI(M) politburo member GRamakrishnan on Sunday urged the Central and Tamil Nadugovernments to extend financial assistance to MSMEs(Micro, small & medium enterprises) which, he said, were putto hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of meeting the industrialists only during thetime of elections, the governments should take steps to waiveloans and extend the period of repayment to banks,Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

The governments were extending concessions and waivingthe loans of big corporates but not to the small industries,he said.

This could be the one of the reasons for the allegedsuicide of an industrialist in the city 10 days ago as hecould not get job orders, the Communist party leader said.

Later, he called on the bereaved family and consoled thekin.

