People expected 'mamta' from Mamata but got 'nirmamta': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra ModiSunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for notimplementing several central schemes in West Bengal, sayingpeople expected her to show 'mamta' (affection) but got'nirmamta' (cruelty).

At his first public rally in the poll-bound statehere, Modi tore into the TMC government, accusing it of''corruption and misgovernance'', and said the rulingdispensation committed ''several fouls'' in the last 10 yearsbecause of which the people have decided to oust it frompower.

''Bengal expected 'mamta' (affection) from MamataBanerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty) in the last 10 years...

The TMC government is just a rebirth of the misrule of theLeft Front government in the state,'' he said.

Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for gettingangry over slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Modi wondered whyshe remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malignthe country.

''She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing themotherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. Butshe remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign thenation,'' he said.

''There are some conspirators who're trying to destroyIndia's image associated with tea and yoga-- made famous byiconic Indians-- all across the world. Has Didi spokenanything about these conspirators? The country will respond tosuch conspiracies with all force at its command,'' he said.

Accusing the TMC of criminalising politics,institutionalising corruption and politicising civiladministration and police, he exuded confidence of forming thenext government in West Bengal.

''The people of Bengal have made up their mind to electa BJP government in the next assembly polls. In the firstcabinet meeting of the BJP government, a decision will betaken to implement all central schemes in the state,'' heasserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)