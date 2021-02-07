Left Menu

People expected 'mamta' from Mamata but got 'nirmamta': Modi

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:18 IST
People expected 'mamta' from Mamata but got 'nirmamta': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra ModiSunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for notimplementing several central schemes in West Bengal, sayingpeople expected her to show 'mamta' (affection) but got'nirmamta' (cruelty).

At his first public rally in the poll-bound statehere, Modi tore into the TMC government, accusing it of''corruption and misgovernance'', and said the rulingdispensation committed ''several fouls'' in the last 10 yearsbecause of which the people have decided to oust it frompower.

''Bengal expected 'mamta' (affection) from MamataBanerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty) in the last 10 years...

The TMC government is just a rebirth of the misrule of theLeft Front government in the state,'' he said.

Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for gettingangry over slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Modi wondered whyshe remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malignthe country.

''She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing themotherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. Butshe remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign thenation,'' he said.

''There are some conspirators who're trying to destroyIndia's image associated with tea and yoga-- made famous byiconic Indians-- all across the world. Has Didi spokenanything about these conspirators? The country will respond tosuch conspiracies with all force at its command,'' he said.

Accusing the TMC of criminalising politics,institutionalising corruption and politicising civiladministration and police, he exuded confidence of forming thenext government in West Bengal.

''The people of Bengal have made up their mind to electa BJP government in the next assembly polls. In the firstcabinet meeting of the BJP government, a decision will betaken to implement all central schemes in the state,'' heasserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.A part of the Nanda Dev...

Uttarakhand flood: Army deploys four columns, medical teams

The Army on Sunday deployed four columns and two medical teams in the rescue of people affected by a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, o...

Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhands Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.Modi, while addressing a public rally here, sai...

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic ref...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021