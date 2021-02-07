Uttarakhand: Amit Shah cancels Goa hospital visit to meet Naik

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onSunday cancelled his visit to the Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) to meet his cabinet colleague Shripad Naik inview of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, senior BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis said.

Shah was supposed to meet Naik, who has beenundergoing treatment at the GMCH since his SUV met with a roadaccident last month, on his way back from Sindhudurg inneighbouring Maharashtra.

Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the MaharashtraAssembly who accompanied Shah to Sindhudurg, met Naik at theGMCH.

He told reporters that Shah had to cut short his visitdue to the Uttarakhand incident, wherein a glacier burst inChamoli district caused a massive flooding earlier in the day.

''Naik expressed confidence that he would be dischargedfrom the hospital within a week and would attend the secondhalf of the Parliament session in March,'' Fadnavis said.

Naik, 68, received injuries, while his wife Vijaya andan aide had died when their car met with an accident onJanuary 12 near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he wasreturning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouringKarnataka.

