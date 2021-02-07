Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karna DyCM office

Members of the Christian communityhere on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for theconstruction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office ofDeputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

At a meeting with a group of community members convenedby Narayan, they made the contribution to the ongoing ''NidhiSamarpana Abhiyan'' (fund raising drive), it said in a release.

Entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, NRIs, CEOs,marketing experts, social service activists and leaders of theChristian community participated in the meeting.

''BJP believes in pro-people actions and Sab ka Saath,Sab ka Vikas' as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thisis an inclusive party comprising all the minorities and thisphilosophy of governance is being followed both at the Centreand the state,'' Narayan was quoted as saying in the release.

Ronald Colaso, a businessman who spoke on behalf of therepresentatives, said the community had been always respondingto the cause of the nation and social harmony.

He expressed happiness over the establishment of theChristian Development Corporation in the state and grant of Rs200 crore for it.

The leaders of the community also expressed theirgratitude to Narayan for his efforts as a higher educationminister to present and get approval in the state assembly abill proposing the establishment of Saint Joseph University,the release added.

