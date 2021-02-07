Rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati: Shiv Sena functionary to BJP

A Shiv Sena functionaryresponsible for organising the party programmes to reach outto the Gujarati community ahead of the next year's Mumbaicivic polls on Sunday demanded the BJP rename Ahmedabad asKarnavati.

In a statement,Hemraj Shah, also said the NarendraModi government also rename Aurangabad in Maharashtra asSambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

''People of Ahmedabad know the city as Karnavati andthat name has history. The Modi government had neither renamedAurangabad and Osmanabad nor did it give Bharat Ratna to V DSavarkar. Apart from renaming these two cities, the BJP shouldalso rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati,'' he added.

